Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.63 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.96. 25,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

