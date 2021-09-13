Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,346 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $4,191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.