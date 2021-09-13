LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 275.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHCG opened at $176.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.01. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.