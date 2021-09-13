LHT Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $202,937.77 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005469 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008882 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

