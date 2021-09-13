Lido DAO Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $195.66 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $129.22 million and approximately $195.66 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.27 or 0.00011852 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00080254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00122219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00174710 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,461.89 or 1.00074885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.26 or 0.07191900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.59 or 0.00928651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

