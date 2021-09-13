Lightstreams (PHT) Price Tops $0.0194

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $895,630.52 and $344.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00152584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042509 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.