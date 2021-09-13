Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 119 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $184.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day moving average is $181.43. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

