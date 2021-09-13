LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.