Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,620 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

