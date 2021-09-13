Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $337,000 in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 34.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $196.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.42. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,216 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

