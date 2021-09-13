Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 96,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $35.33 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

