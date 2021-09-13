Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

