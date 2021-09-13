Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,532 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.95 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

