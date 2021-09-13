LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

NYSE LXU opened at $8.04 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Shares of LSB Industries are scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.