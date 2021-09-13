Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 119,943 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 21.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 917,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,445,000 after purchasing an additional 159,931 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $64,081,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 363.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth approximately $45,170,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

