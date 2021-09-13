Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

MGA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,109. Magna International has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in Magna International by 116.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magna International by 6,944.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

