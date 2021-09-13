MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $25.42

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $24.75. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 791 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.