Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 297.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,744.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

