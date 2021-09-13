Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.61

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 6620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

MIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

