McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

