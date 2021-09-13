MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stake Reduced by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MEDNAX by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $15,254,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 46.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,388 shares during the period.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. raised their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

MD stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.