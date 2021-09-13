Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

MEDP opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.69. Medpace has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $198.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,182 shares of company stock worth $50,455,275 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

