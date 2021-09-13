Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after acquiring an additional 521,458 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $19.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

