Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,399. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.81 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

