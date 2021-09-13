Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $174,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 412.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 263,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,398,000 after buying an additional 1,243,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of CC stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.