Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,055,000 after purchasing an additional 719,015 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

