Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,506.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.76 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

