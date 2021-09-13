Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 4,548.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Granite Construction by 68.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.