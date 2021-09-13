Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

