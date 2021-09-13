Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 194 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

NYSE VFC opened at $70.95 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

