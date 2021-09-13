Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP opened at $52.76 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.