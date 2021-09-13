Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 943 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

NYSE:DG opened at $218.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.01. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

