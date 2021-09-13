Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after buying an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after buying an additional 128,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

ITW stock opened at $218.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

