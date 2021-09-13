Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $378,294.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,651.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $278,770.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73.

MLAB opened at $268.01 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

