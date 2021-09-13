Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.04

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.07.

About Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

