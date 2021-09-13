Methanex Co. (MX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MX opened at C$49.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.02. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Methanex alerts:

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.