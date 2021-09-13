Methanex Co. (MX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MX opened at C$49.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.02. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.
In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.95, for a total value of C$44,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$894,605.18. Also, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,154.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
