MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. MGM China has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

