Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 297,731 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

