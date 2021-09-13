Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $120,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Micron Technology stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,698 shares of company stock worth $11,685,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

