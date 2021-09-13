Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,547 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $244.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $233.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

