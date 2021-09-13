Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock worth $892,076,939. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $382.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

