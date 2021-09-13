Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,476 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.