Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 37,822 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,822 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $115.87 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

