Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Position Boosted by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $111.61 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

MSEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,531. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

