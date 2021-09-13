MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $464.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

