Mint Club (MINT) Price Up 18.6% This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Mint Club has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $123,028.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00050657 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

