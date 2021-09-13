Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MI.UN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.89. 45,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,864. The stock has a market cap of C$830.33 million and a PE ratio of 12.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

