Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,469 Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5,883.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,468,741 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $4.63 on Monday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.