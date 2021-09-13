Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $9.22 on Monday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

