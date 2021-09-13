Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $239,000 Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $735.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

